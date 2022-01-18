NATO supports Ukraine’s right to self-defense – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 18 JAN – “NATO supports the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin, underlining that the Atlantic alliance will work to ensure that Ukraine can exercise its right to self-defense. More than the delivery of weapons, he explained in response to a question on the point, “I think it is very important that Ukraine has the right to self-defense”, anchored in the UN charter. And NATO will support Ukraine in this, he urged.



“Today I sent an invitation to all the countries of the NATO-Russia council for a series of meetings on the subject of Russian relations. On improving communication, and also on the security of Europe”, added Stoltenberg.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov today stressing “the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to reduce tensions surrounding the deeply worrying Russian military build-up in and around Ukraine”. This was announced by the State Department.



Blinken also reiterated the "unshakable US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity" and that "any discussion on European security must include NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine".


