NATO to deliver anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is “doing everything possible to provide critical products” to countries hit by recent price volatility, speaking at a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

“Other regional associations have to deal with many acute problems, including the increased volatility of world prices for energy resources, food, fertilizers, raw materials and other important goods,” Putin said while speaking at the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

“This leads to a deterioration in the quality of life in both developed and developing countries. In addition, there is a real threat of famine and widespread social unrest, especially in the poorest countries,” he continued.

“Russia, for its part, is doing everything possible to provide critical products to countries in need. We call for the removal of all artificial and illegitimate barriers that prevent the restoration of the normal functioning of global supply chains to deal with the urgent food security challenges,” Putin said.

The Russian leader made no reference to the war in Ukraine in his remarks. However, he again criticized NATO for its “policy failure”, referring to its role in Afghanistan.

“After more than 20 years of US and NATO military presence [en Afganistán]the failure of his policies, he was unable to independently solve problems related to terrorist threats,” Putin said.

Putin said that, together with other Asian countries, Russia seeks to form an “equal and indivisible security system based on the universally recognized principles of international law of the UN Charter.”

a bit of context: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent energy and other commodity prices soaring.

In the case of wheat, prices fell back after reaching an all-time high in March, as investors welcomed a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to resume grain exports from major Ukrainian ports.

However, natural gas prices rose further as Russia toyed with supplies to Europe through key pipelines and heat waves pushed up electricity use, as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine is still being felt. all over the world.