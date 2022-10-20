NATO warned Iran that supplying drones to Putin to attack Ukraine is a violation of UN resolutions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hold a news conference after a meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The general secretary of the NATO, Jens Stoltenbergsaid this Thursday that all indications point to Iran supplies the drones that Russia used in his attacks against Ukraine and warned that this supposes a “clear violation” of the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“Everything indicates that Iran gives Russia its drones, and we ask all countries, including Iran, not to support the Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine”, Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with the new Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristerssonat NATO headquarters.

The head of the Alliance invited “Iran not to supply drones or missiles” and stressed that “any supply of missiles would also be a clear violation of the resolutions” of the UN.

The Norwegian politician warned that NATO follows “very closely what Iran does when it comes to providing aid to Russia” and twice refused to go into “details” about the evidence provided by the intelligence services about the delivery. of drones or missiles Tehran a Moscow.

This is how you live a Russian bombing in kyiv

For the Secretary General of NATO, the attacks “horrible” that Russia is launching against all kinds of targets in Ukraine, especially civilians, “do no more than highlight the urgency of intensifying support for Ukraine.”

“This is a war of aggression, a war that very clearly violates international law, it is an attack against a independent and sovereign country in Europe,” he stressed.

Stoltenberg stressed that for these reasons NATO allies and their partners have provided “an unprecedented level of assistance to Ukraine, and we will go even further,” he said.

In this regard, he recalled that last week at the meeting of NATO defense ministers, many allies announced new deliveries of air defense systems for Ukraine, such as Germany, United States, Netherlands, France or Spainamong others.

Residents observe the remains of a drone that fell over kyiv (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

The analysis of the parts of the drone that the authorities believe is an Iranian Shahed-136 (REUTERS / Vitalii Hnidyi)

“These are countries that are delivering anti aircraft systems more numerous and more sophisticated,” he stressed.

Finally, Stoltenberg reiterated that this is a war launched last February by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwhich has been “accumulating failures” since then and which is “a big mistake”.

“President Putin has made a big mistake by invading Ukraine, he had to withdraw from northern territories, near Kyivthen launched an offensive in the donbas, which has been crippled by the brave Ukrainian forces. And now Ukraine is really capable of taking back the ground and liberating the Ukrainian land and we support them, ”he summed up.

(With information from EFE)

