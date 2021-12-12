NATO’s promise to Ukraine that no one intends to keep

For several weeks now, the countries of the West, and in particular the United States, have been holding a close diplomatic dialogue with Russia to resolve the question of Ukraine, on whose border the Russian government is amassing tens of thousands of soldiers and vehicles: US intelligence fears that the Russian military is preparing an invasion of Ukraine, which would likely be unprepared to defend itself. After a long diplomatic job, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on video this week. Putin has set a condition for easing the tension: to have a legal guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO.

The one put forward by Putin is a condition that is considered both inadmissible and embarrassing for the West and in particular for the United States.

Inadmissible because it would mean surrendering Ukraine to Russia’s influence, a few years after the country withdrew from it by ousting Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian government and trying to align itself with the West. Embarrassing because more than 10 years ago NATO promised Ukraine that it would welcome it among its members. The promise was exceptionally vague and no NATO country really intended to keep it, but taking it back now would still be a problem.

NATO’s eastward expansion has always been a major concern of Russian President Putin.

NATO, the American-led military alliance that gathers a large part of Western countries and which was created to oppose the Soviet Union, after the end of the Cold War has welcomed among its members many countries that were once part of the sphere of Soviet influence. In the last twenty years, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Baltic countries, various Balkan countries and several others have become NATO members.

All of these countries joined NATO voluntarily for strategic and economic convenience, but Russia, the former hegemon of the region, saw in this enlargement an undue expansion of Western influence, a diplomatic encirclement and a possible military threat. For years, the expansion of NATO has therefore been something of an obsession for Putin and the entire Russian military apparatus.

In 2008, with the Bucharest agreements, NATO also promised Ukraine that one day it would join the alliance. It was a very vague promise, which had no time limit and which did not initiate any admissions mechanism. As the New York Times, it was also a risky promise, forced by then US President George W. Bush while other member countries were skeptical.

The promise to welcome Ukraine into NATO was also risky because it would have meant bringing the Western alliance to a country that shares a large border with Russia, and which Russia has always regarded as part of its sphere of influence. Putin himself said it several times, and wrote it in a long article published this year: for him, Russians and Ukrainians (and Belarusians too) are the same people, and they should all live in one state (Russian-led ).

In 2008, as part of the Bucharest agreements, NATO made the same promise of admission to Georgia as well. Three months later, the country was invaded by Russia as part of the South Ossetian war for independence.

NATO’s promise to Ukraine, however, was purposely vague, it was never kept and even today no NATO member is really going to keep it. Biden also recently said that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance is “out of the question” for now. Currently Ukraine is a “partner” country of NATO: it means that it enjoys a relationship of proximity and various benefits, but not the rights of full members, including the famous fifth article of the NATO Treaty, which obliges the members of the alliance to go to the rescue of its allies in case of aggression.

– Read also: How NATO works

According to New York Times, which some analysts heard, today that promise has become a bit uncomfortable for everyone. For Russia, which on the one hand feels threatened by it and on the other uses it as an excuse for its aggressiveness in foreign policy; for NATO, which cannot withdraw it without risking losing its credibility; and for Ukraine, which lies between the two blocks.

For Ivo Daalder, a former American ambassador to NATO, the Bucharest accords were “a capital sin”; Carl Bildt, former Swedish prime minister and foreign minister, said NATO’s promise “created expectations that were not met and fears that were vastly exaggerated.”

In any case, these diplomatic clashes over Ukraine’s status within NATO certainly have practical repercussions, but they must not be considered as the only element that guides the foreign policy and decisions of the various countries: NATO membership is only one element of an exceptionally complex issue.

The United States has no plans to welcome Ukraine into NATO, but Ukraine remains one of the world’s largest recipients of US military aid. At the same time, even if NATO agrees to provide legal guarantees that Ukraine will never join the alliance, Russia is unlikely to stop meddling in the country’s internal affairs.