Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina: the singer erases her trail on Instagram | Famous
In the midst of the controversy over a video that circulated on social networks in which the producer is supposedly seen inside a cell, his fiancée has taken actions that left many surprised.
Natti Natasha deletes what she had on Instagram
The reason that motivated the Dominican for these actions is not clear. Some artists tend to ‘clean’ their Instagram accounts as part of campaigns prior to a release or work.
However, in the context that surrounds the exponent of urban music, there is the legal situation that her fiancé is going through.
The goodbye of Natti Natasha It was raised the same day in the legal team of Raphy Pina made it clear that it is not the producer who appears in the video that began to circulate on social networks of a man in a cell.
The interpreter stopped recording activity on Instagram since her daughter’s father turned himself in to the bailiffs to be admitted to jail.
What happened to the Instagram account of Natti Natasa’s daughter?
Unlike the singer’s account, his daughter’s remains intact. Until the morning of this Wednesday, June 1, the contents were visible.
The most recent is a photo that was published on Tuesday, May 24, the date Raphy Pina turned himself in to the authorities: “See you soon, ‘pa'”, read as foot.
According to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, the singer is the one who manages the girl’s account.
Natti Natasha’s profile on Twitter did not register changes either. In it, the last activity was recorded on May 22.