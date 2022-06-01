Natti Natasha confesses what she felt when Raphy Pina was found guilty

Singer Natti Natashapartner of raphy pinaopened up and revealed for the first time what he felt when he heard the music producer’s guilty verdict.

Pina Nieves was found guilty last December of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition and was sentenced a week ago to 41 months in prison.

“Horrible, it was a nightmare, but I know who he is and I trust Raphy Pina’s innocence one hundred percent. For that reason, it was horrible because it’s not the same to see it in a movie, it’s not the same to see it in a series, it’s not the same to see it on television and say: ‘Ah, you saw that they declared it’, it’s not the same see it for comment, “said the Dominican in an interview with” Alofoke SinCensura “.

When asked how her life would change without being by Pina’s side for 41 months, she indicated that she knows where she stands and that she sees things on the positive side.

“I would not know how to tell you because I have never been through something like this, but I can tell you that we have not spent a day that we are not together,” he said.

“I feel that now is a time to focus on the positive, to focus on work, to thank God for the good things that are happening, because within everything we have many blessings that is Life, that is our family,” said the Dominican.

He also had a few words of thanks for the reggaeton player Daddy Yankee who was by Pina’s side in the difficult legal process.

“Gratitude because he is a man, and thanks to God I have had the opportunity to meet him as a person… The heart he has is priceless, because he was present, he has always been present. I think that more friends is what you say, it’s family, “he released.