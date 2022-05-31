Natti Natasha deletes her posts on Instagram

Singer Natti Natasha He decided to “clean” the posts on his Instagram account days after his sentimental partner, the producer, entered prison. Rafael “Raphy” Pinafather of her girl isabella life.

Although many singers usually delete posts from the social network prior to a release -be it a single or promotion- the truth is that in the case of the artist it coincided with the hard time her partner is going through, who was sentenced last Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to 41 months in prison by Judge Francisco Besosa in the federal court of Old San Juan. The penalty extends to three years of supervised release and a fine of $150,000. Pina was found guilty on December 22, 2021, of violating the federal weapons law by a jury made up of seven women and five men.

The other social networks of the urban artist remain with publications prior to entering the Pina prison. The artist’s followers on social networks are the ones who have expressed the strangeness that her Instagram account does not contain any publication.

Natti Natasha indicated in the past that she is the one who also manages the Instagram account of the infant Vida Isabelle, who celebrated her first year this month. Both Natti Natasha and Pina were able to celebrate the baby’s birthday as a family, being the couple’s last celebration event before Pina’s prison sentence.

The couple has been together for several years and had expressed in 2021 that they had plans to marry. Vida Isabelle’s parents frequently communicated with their respective followers, making them one of the most popular couples on social networks.

The producer of the musical genre turned himself in the same day as the sentence and entered the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Guaynabo. Pina was accompanied by Natti Natasha and her three children Rafael, Mia and Antonio.

The voice of “The best version of me” has always reiterated that the father of his daughter is a brave family man and has supported him throughout the judicial process. Of course, the artist has been sparing in her statements.

“Supporting that champion,” said Natti Natasha during the delivery of the producer in the federal court of San Juan.

“The man you saw today is a family man, a man of faith, a responsible man and this is another test that we are going to pass,” the singer told the media just before getting into the car that would transport her to her home. home, on what was the family’s first night without Pina in the home.

Prior to the delivery of the artistic manager and after hearing the sentence imposed by Judge Besosa, Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, name of Natti Natasha, indicated “We are still successful, we continue to support them, we are a brave family and we learned that courage from him, that’s why I fell in love,” he said.

Before the reading of the sentence, the urban singer maintained that she had prayed on her knees with her family.

Pina, for her part, indicated just before crossing the gates of the federal court that she had cried a lot.

“I have no tears left. I said goodbye to the girl. I ate a sandwich and I took the sugar pills, ”said the businessman upon his arrival at the federal court from where he was transferred to the federal prison by the bailiffs.

The last thing that was known about the convict after his admission to prison is that he had to be taken to the medical unit of the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Guaynabo, for having “very uncontrolled sugar.” The information was confirmed by the lawyer and former federal prosecutor Maria Dominguezwho is part of the producer’s defense group.

After Pina went to jail, the urban singer has not made any kind of public statement, nor has the work team on the matter. This medium has tried to communicate with part of the artist’s and producer’s work team, but has been unsuccessful.