Natti Natasha: Raphy Pina’s sentence leaves the singer in a sea of ​​tears

Just 24 hours after the sentence of three years and five months was declared for Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha, The musical entrepreneur’s couple has been completely destroyed.

It should be remembered that since the end of 2021, the businessman appeared before the authorities of his native country for illegal possession of weapons in 2015and so far the sentence has been passed.

It was on May 24 when it was announced that Pina was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.and he had until the afternoon of that same day to put himself in the hands of the police.

What is a fact is that through their social networks, Daddy Yankee’s best friend decided to introduce himself and assured that they were making a mistake by wanting to plant like a criminal.

The reggaeton singer was present at this new audienceNatty Natasha, with whom he has been in a relationship for four years and they have a daughter together, little Vida Isabelle.

It should be noted that despite the fact that the singer has deleted the photos that He was next to the father of his daughter, He has stayed by her side throughout this process, so the sentence has left her completely destroyed.

What is a fact is that it is a hard blow that the couple will have to go through, because according to different media, the two broke down just after hearing the sentence.

The couple is surprised to find out that the two broke down when listening to the penalty. Photo: IG/raphypina

According to the middle “The new day”, the singer and model was by his side at all times, but it was inevitable that the tears were not present when Pina was sentenced to prison.

How is Natti Natasha?

It is worth mentioning that some media that were present assured that Natti Natasha was seen completely destroyed once they gave the sentence, but he gave his first statements.

True to her style and despite the difficult time they were going through, the singer and performer offered her first statements, with a completely dislocated face.

“We continue to be successful, we continue to support him… We are a brave family. We learned that courage from him ”, shared the star of the stages to his greetings from the courts.

It should be noted that so far the singer has not posted anything through her social networks, so many imagine that she will stay away for a while to recover.

It is important to add that Daddy Yankee was also present at the time that the sentence was revealed, and assured that he promised his friend to watch over the singer and her daughter while he was in prison.

