Entertainment

Natti Natasha: Raphy Pina’s sentence leaves the singer in a sea of ​​tears

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Just 24 hours after the sentence of three years and five months was declared for Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha, The musical entrepreneur’s couple has been completely destroyed.

It should be remembered that since the end of 2021, the businessman appeared before the authorities of his native country for illegal possession of weapons in 2015and so far the sentence has been passed.

Source link

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This fanart imagines Scarlett Johansson as Android n. 18… and it convinces us!

5 mins ago

Maluma gives away bottles of water at a concert in Monterrey and is thrown in networks

14 mins ago

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows what her greatest talent is in this video

16 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: Taylor Swift soon in the medical series? A rumor panics the web – News Series on TV

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button