Natti Natasha reacts to rumors after deleting photos with Raphy Pina

The singer Natti Natasha reacted after users realized that she had deleted all the photos in which she appeared with her partner, the Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina Nieves, and questioned whether her decision was motivated by a crisis in the relationship.

The voice of the best version of me expressed a message on his Instagram story in which he establishes his support for the artistic producer, whose new sentencing date after being found guilty on December 22 for violations of the federal weapons law, will be April 18.

“I have never been characterized by controversies. Now much less. His problems are my problems, and we will fight them together, ”she expressed, framing his support for the father of her daughter, Vida Isabelle.

For her part, Pina has cleared doubts about whether there is a crisis in the relationship, since she has continued to publish videos and images with the Dominican interpreter.

Originally, the reading to Pina Nieves was scheduled for April 1. The defense, represented by lawyers Francisco Rebollo and María Domínguez, presented the request for their client to continue on bail, pointing out that there were errors in the jury trial process attended by Judge Francisco Besosa. The federal prosecutor’s office maintains its opposition to his remaining free on bail pending the appeal process.