Natti Natasha REVEALED how many surgeries her body has

Today there are few celebrities who have not undergone some surgery no matter how small, to fix any imperfection that bothers or prevents it from shining when it is in the frame.

Spatially, famous women are the ones who undergo this kind of procedures, the most popular among artists being liposuction, bichetectomy, buttock augmentation and mammoplasty.

the dominican, Natti Natasha It has not been the exception to the rule, being included in a large group of celebrities who have gone through the scalpel, in order to improve their image.

Through social networks, the singer confesses that there are many people who constantly ask her about the aesthetic changes she has, since from the beginning until today her appearance has been changing over the years, raising criticism because she had initially said that she would not be operated any.

Natti Natasha She sports a sculptural body despite the fact that in 2021 she gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, whose father is the producer Raphy Pina who is currently in house arrest.

Faced with criticism for her marked aesthetic changes, the artist gave details on the “Noche luz” program, where the presenter reminded her that Internet users pointed her out on social networks for rebuilding her nose, mouth and chin.

“I was a girl, you can’t compare someone who already exercises, one is going to dry out a little. My nose is my nose, my mouth is my mouth, my eyes are mine, everything is calm and original there”.

This was the answer from Natti Natashawho assured that the only surgery she has undergone was a mammoplasty to increase her breasts, a process that makes her happy with the results.

AG