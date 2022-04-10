Natti Natasha sends a strong message after deleting photos with Raphy Pina | Famous
Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina alarmed to his followers this week, after the Dominican singer erase all traces of their relationship with the producer on his Instagram account. Speculations of a breakup or a couple crisis immediately arose.
The Puerto Rican businessman denied the rumors by posting videos and photos with Natti and her daughter Vida Isabelle on the same social network. However, it was not until April 8 that the interpreter of ‘Ram pam pam’ put a stop to the false information and made it clear that they are still together.
The singer used her Twitter profile to send a brief but forceful message about her relationship with Raphy Pina, who is going through a complicated legal process.
“I have never been characterized by controversies. Now much less. Your problems are my problems, and we will fight it together.“, sentenced the Dominican artist.
What is Raphy Pina accused of?
The Public Ministry indicates that raphy pina lied about the income of one of his companies in 2019, since he indicated that he had obtained less than three million dollars, when the amount he generated was 16,768,170 million, reported the Department of the Treasury, reported El Nuevo Día.
On Monday, April 18, Pina will receive the judge’s sentence and the Public Ministry hopes that the court will take into account the alleged omission of income.