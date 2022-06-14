Natti Natasha shares images of her visits to her boyfriend, Raphy Pina

Singer Natti Natasha reappeared on the social network Instagram, in the format of stories, to share with his followers images of what seems to be his daily commitment to his life partner, raphy pinawho is serving a sentence in the Federal Prison in Guaynabo.

The urban music artist published a series of stories that place her in the vicinity of the prison institution.

“My date every night”, establishes the first message set to music with the theme of his repertoire, “Another world”, whose lyrics say: “I think of you / how you think of me / tell me if you want me to come to you / or you come here / and we run away and land in another world… always with my mind I call you / daddy when you want we go”.

Natti Natasha ( Instagram )

The series continues with another image in which it forms a half heart while the prison can be seen in the background.

Natti Natasha ( Instagram )

“In the same place, same time”, is the penultimate message before ending with a video, already from a vehicle: “Always here, my champion”.

Natti Natasha ( Instagram )

Shortly after Pina’s sentence was announced on May 24 for violations of the federal weapons law, Natti Natasha deleted the photos posted on her Instagram. Since then, she had only uploaded a couple of stories, basically to republish the messages from her daughter’s father, in which she gave the address to write to the prison.

Natti Natasha ( Instagram )

The singer continued to support her fiancé during the trial process and subsequent sentencing. On the few occasions that she has spoken out about the situation, she reaffirmed her trust in him.

After accompanying him to surrender to the federal authorities in court, he told the press: “He is a brave man, a champion and no matter what has happened in this whole process, which is still missing, the man you saw today, that you see Every day, he is that man that he always teaches on (social) networks, a family man, a man of faith, a responsible man, and this is yet another test that we are going to pass.”

Pina was sentenced to three years and five months in jail. His defense is currently asking the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston to be allowed to serve on bail while trying to reverse the guilty verdict against him.