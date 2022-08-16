Entertainment

Natural and cheap: Cardi B washes her hair with onions to make it shine

Cardi B washes her hair with onions to make it shine

The rapper surprises Instagram by giving the recipe for a 100% natural hair care.

To take care of her hair, rapper Cardi B cooks onions and rinses her hair with the cooking juices.

Take care of her hair with overpriced beauty products? Very little for Cardi B. In a post published Saturday on Instagram, the 29-year-old rapperreveals the secret of her shiny hair: the onion!

“The last two times I washed my hair, I cooked onions and used the cooking water to rinse my hair,” she explains in the post. I used to do it six years ago when I started taking care of my hair myself. I quit because I was lazy. There is no smell and I noticed it added shine to my hair.”

Anti-hair loss virtues

Cardi B isn’t the only one incorporating onions into her beauty routine. On TikTok, many videos praise the merits of the bulb which would prevent hair loss and accelerate growth.

For example, and unlike Cardi B, TikTokeuse Seerat Saini does not boil onions. She chops them first then mixes them in a blender with water and black pepper. She then uses a sheet of household paper to filter the mixture and recover the liquid which she applies to the skull using cotton discs.

In the same register of natural care, rice soaking water, for example, is also used as a conditioner becauseit would strengthen the hair and make it shinier.

