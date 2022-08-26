natural and curly hair, the young woman appears without artifice

Ariana Grande has just posted a new video in which she appears natural. Fans of the star find her sublime.

For several years, Ariana Grande has become the new queen of pop. The star has indeed smashed the recordss with several of his titles. Some of his songs such as Thank U Next, 7 Rings, Stuck With U or even Rain On Me have notably reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The young artist of 29 years has collaborated with many stars. She has also been a coach for several years on the show The Voice.

The young woman is also easily recognizable by her little girl looke. Ariana Grande notably wears a high ponytail and behaves like a real princess. For several years, the singer has been vegan. She has also launched her own brand of completely vegan cosmetics. Ariana Grande is very active on social networks. On Instagram, she has no less than 328 million subscribers. On TikTok, she is followed by nearly 27.6 million followers. The young woman frequently posts photos and videos of her new products. In a recent publication, the beauty created a surprise by appearing natural, wet hair and without makeup.

Ariana Grande is naturally sublime

During his public appearances, the interpreter of breathin often has slicked back hair and wears a ponytail. In a recent real Instagram post, the star promoted her new line of body products titled God Is a Woman. In her video, Ariana Grande reveals herself natural, no makeup. The singer seems to come out of the shower and her hair is wet and therefore curly. Ariana Grande has a much different style in this video. Her fans also find her sublime with this more natural look. We can read this kind of remarks in particular: “Wowww beautiful”, “You are really sublime with this look” or even “Your hair, I love it”. And you, what do you think of this new style?