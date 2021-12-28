Natural disasters generate millions of absolute poor. But they don’t care

Monte Sasso collapsed on the night of 25 June 1892 due to the continuous action of the waters. In addition to the provincial road and the railway, about thirty houses were buried. The victims were numerous and, according to the newspapers of the time, if the landslide had fallen a few minutes later, the train from Bologna would also have been buried by the collapsed cliff: “The noise of the landslide certainly induced the driver to continue slowly and quick action of a roadman he managed to stop the train near the Ponte del Diavolo a few tens of meters from the landslide, thus avoiding a further disaster “.

At that juncture the King was in his villa in Monza. He did not judge the episode so serious as to deserve a visit to the sites of the disaster, perhaps because most of the victims were poor troglodytes who lived in the cave-houses below. And an epigram by Lorenzo Stecchetti framed the episode as follows:

It was the scene only

It was the bloody dramatic

Which moved you to tears.

If the mountain didn’t fall

They hardly died

And nobody paid any attention to it.

The poor are not minded. A World Bank report four years ago explained that natural disasters cost money more than 500 billion dollars a year in the world. But it is an unequally distributed cost. They mainly affect the poorest sections of the population; on the surface, the poor suffer no more than ten percent of the material damage but, in substance, they lose fifty percent of their (already modest) well-being. They lose little, in absolute terms; but they lose almost everything they have.

Disasters generate millions of absolute poor. According to the same report from the World Bank, natural disasters are slipping every year 26 million people below the absolute poverty line, set at $ 1.9 per day at the time of the report. Due to cyclone Nargis, which hit Burma in 2008, half of the poor farmers affected by the disaster were forced to sell their assets, including land, to repay the debts they had incurred. A similar impact was caused by the droughts in India, accompanied by the energy crisis.

A recent FAO report (FAO, 2021. The impact of disasters and crises on agriculture and food security) warns humanity like food security is increasingly precarious. It is jeopardized by a series of natural hazards, which hit the Earth with unprecedented severity. They are mega-fires, extreme weather events, swarms of desert locusts never so overbearing; without forgetting the Covid-19 pandemic, with the effect of a significant reduction in aid to poor countries to increase their resilience to disasters.

Agriculture is the basis of the livelihoods of over two and a half billion people. Most live in low-income developing countries. At no other time in history has agriculture faced a range so wide of natural hazards. And agriculture continues to suffer a disproportionate share of the damage caused by disasters. The growing frequency and intensity of the phenomena, together with the demographic push to emancipate dangerous areas that were previously discarded and the systemic nature of the risk, disrupt people’s lives, devastate their livelihoods and undermine the entire food system. The growth of these episodes in the last century has an exponential trend (see Figure 1) with extreme geographical variability (see Figure 2). It must be faced before it becomes unmanageable.

Climate change hits the hardest where the tooth of poverty hurts. If the August earthquake in Haiti was the worst catastrophe of the year, for the record of victims, all the other disasters that enter this sad ranking – from the Typhoon Rai of the Philippines, in second place, to the US tornado in December, ninth. ranked by mortality – are associated at hydrometeorological extremes. And, over the past two decades, floods have been by far the most common natural disaster, accounting for 43% of all recorded events (see Figure 3). They are no longer news. How many Western newspapers reported the Christmas Eve flood in Malaysia, with more than 40,000 displaced?