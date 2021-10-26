natural is even more beautiful

The famous star shows herself without makeup: with a natural face she is even more beautiful.

The last film that saw her as a protagonist dates back to this year. The beloved actress was chosen to star in the movie Locked Down. The plot focuses on a married but disgruntled couple living in London.

It is clear from the title that the story takes its cue from the period lived during the lokdown. Anne Hathaway was chosen to play the protagonist. We know that, in his long career, the films he has taken part in are many. In 1999, he made his small screen debut in the US television series Get Real. In the cinema, his very first role came two years later. The actress also uses social media and her profile is very popular. Browsing through the images, one caught the attention of followers and ours too: Hathaway showed herself without makeup, have you ever seen it?

The movie star shows off without make-up: natural enchants instagram

Anne Hathaway is a beloved actress all over the world. She does not lack talent, as well as beauty. She was very young when she debuted on the small screen, in the television series Get Real. Two years later, he made his film debut in Disney's comedy Pretty Princess, where he starred as the lead.

The star is also very active on social media. His instagram channel has 21 million followers, a truly impressive number. Precisely on her profile, the actress publishes many shots and there is no lack of mentions to important topics. Among the many photos, one immediately caught the attention. Hathaway showed herself without makeup:

What do you think looking at the completely natural face of the actress? We cannot but admit that it is wonderful. Without a touch of make-up she is even more beautiful and has a radiant, clean face. It’s not the only unfiltered photo the star has made known on instagram, apparently, she has no problem showing herself like this. Of course, all of his posts are greeted by thousands of comments.