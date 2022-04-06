Natural laxatives, what they are and how to choose them

Constipation or constipation

Constipation or constipation is defined as such when it is difficult to empty the intestine regularly or completely. In fact, in optimal conditions, the intestine should be emptied every day, preferably in the morning or at least three times within a week. If, on the other hand, the number of bowel movements is lower, it is called constipation. The symptoms of constipation include, in addition to failure to pass stool, also abdominal pain due to the pressure of the intestinal contents on the walls of the intestine and the accumulation of gas that cause the abdomen to relax.

The reason why you suffer from constipation basically depends on a reduced volume of intestinal contents, the consistency of the stool and a decreased intestinal motility. These anomalies can occur in particular conditions, for example during convalescence: if you are bedridden for a medium to long period or if you follow a low-fiber diet while recovering from an illness, intestinal activity is slowed down. When instead you suffer from constipation for over three monthsthe problem is chronic and can depend on one’s personal constitution, an unbalanced diet, a sedentary lifestyle or even pathologies.

What to do

The first thing to do when suffering from chronic constipation is to contact your doctor for exclude any pathologies. If no particular complaints are found, intervention to resolve constipation generally includes greater attention to nutrition and lifestyle.

In fact, in order to function at its best, the intestine needs fiber. Dietary fibers are divided into soluble and insoluble, both of which are beneficial for intestinal regularity. The insoluble fibers pass through the intestine without undergoing major changes, thus increasing the intestinal contents and stimulating peristalsis, ie the movements of the intestine. Insoluble fibers, on the other hand, form gelatinous and fermentable compounds that nourish the good bacterial flora, thus acting as prebiotics.

How many fibers should we eat daily for intestinal regularity? The optimal quantity is around 25-30 grams per day and, since the fibers are found in vegetables, it is recommended to consume five servings of vegetables and fruit a day to cover this requirement.

In addition to fiber, hydration and physical activity are also important to combat constipation. Drinking enough water throughout the day and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle will greatly help keep your gut functioning at its best. If the intervention on nutrition and lifestyle does not have the desired effects, then natural laxatives can be used, which must however be chosen and used in the correct way.

Natural laxatives

Nature offers several laxative remedies, but it is important to choose and use them in the right way. THE stronger natural laxatives are anthraquinone laxatives, i.e. senna, rhubarb, buckthorn and cascara, which can be found in herbal tea, capsules, tablets or other extracts. Anthraquinones are molecules that irritate the intestinal mucosa; this action favors the recall of water inside the intestine and, consequently, peristalsis is stimulated because the stools become softer and more voluminous. However, the use of these laxatives must be sporadic and not usual, because the long-term safety of these remedies is questionable and, in addition, prolonged use can “lazy” the intestine, making it “dependent” on these substances. Anthraquinone-based laxatives should therefore be used in particular situations and should not be abused.

In case of constipation, it is therefore better to opt for less drastic natural laxatives, to be associated in any case with the correction of diet and lifestyle. Examples of mild natural laxativesto be used for example in mild constipation, are manna, violet and mallow excellent remedies for adults, children and the elderly.

Manna is a natural substance rich in sugars that is obtained from the bark of the ash that is assumed dissolved in hot milk; thanks to the content of mannitol and other sugars, it draws water into the intestine, increasing the volume of stools and softening them. Violet and mallow are used instead in infusion, leaving a spoonful of flowers and leaves of one of the two herbs in hot water for a few minutes. They are natural emollient remedies, therefore they help to soften the contents of the intestine and reduce any inflammation of the gastrointestinal mucosa.

Other natural laxatives are represented by psyllium seeds and flax seeds; these small seeds are rich in mucilage which in contact with water create a gel. They thus soften the stool, increase the volume of intestinal contents and, consequently, stimulate peristalsis and evacuation.

Generally natural laxatives result contraindicated in some situations, including intestinal obstruction, and some can interfere with the absorption of drugs, so it is always better to contact your doctor or ask your herbalist or pharmacist for advice to choose the right laxative based on your situation.