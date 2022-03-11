natural makeup that several celebrities have made it a trend

The year 2020-2021 has been all about “less is more” in the beauty sector and believe us, the minimal glam trend will not go away soon in makeup, as it is always in trend, since for many women it makes them look fresh and with healthy skin. Natural makeup looks have been a hit and celebrity Instagram is proof of that.

From the fake makeup style which is used to hide blemishes to the minimalist and glamorous style of Selena Gomez, there are several celebrities who prefer it. And with the spring season kicking off, we have all the right reasons to adorn beautiful, barely-there, lightweight makeup looks. The natural makeup trend this spring season is the biggest.

It may interest you: Emma Watson phrases to empower women

According apply a foundation that suits your skin type best, and always do it from the center of the face, and expand it towards Maybelline the first thing you should do is the outside. With your fingers or with a makeup sponge. If you woke up with dark circles under your eyes: apply an eraser dark circles corrector and on the spots and goodbye imperfections.

With a palette of shadows in nude tones especially Using a chocolate eyeshadow, line the eye contour and under the lashes using a small brush, and add light to the look with a light eyeshadow on the inner corner, under the brow bone and in the center of the eyelid.

For natural eyebrows, simply comb the eyebrow, fill in the gaps and you will have full eyebrows, and ready to last all day. Apply the brown mascara to the upper lashes only. It is ideal for this step-by-step natural makeup, although you can also wear them in black. Also, apply a single layer.

To give a healthier look to your face, give color to your cheeks, choose the tone you want. Everyone looks good with this makeup, although if you want a super natural result, opt for the lighter shades. Don’t forget your lips. A nude lipstick is the best option if you want a super subtle natural makeup.

Do you have an important meeting? Make a contour with the bronzing powders. Follow the same steps as before, but apply these powders after foundation. Do it with a broad brush on your temples, under your cheekbones and on your jawline.

It’s Friday! ¡Give a touch of color to your lips to celebrate! You can use any shade you like, but we recommend not making them too dark. So you don’t miss out on step-by-step natural makeup: a shade of pink, or even red, can look great.

Two famous examples

Dua Lipa

A natural textured makeup look is a great option any day. Dua Lipa’s soft nude version was accessorized with a neutral-toned lip shade and gelled lashes. We loved the fact that the singer added a touch of blush to her cheekbones, which gave her face a fresh look.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is the queen of carrying her glamor quotient in the most minimal and subtle way. A raw makeup look is an interesting take on the trend and Selena Gomez is doing it perfectly. She was seen wearing a soft, nude lip shade along with a sleek eyeliner to add that drama.

Keep reading: Clear nail designs if you want a discreet manicure