natural medicine with great health benefits

Guava is one of the most popular fruits in natural medicine due to its high content of iron and vitamin C, which strengthen our immune system. An infusion with its leaves has several health properties.

To access its multiple benefits, simply boil a little water and add a handful of guava leaves. It can be consumed daily because it contributes to the creation of red blood cells, collagen and favors the absorption of iron.

This infusion helps treat cough, phlegm and throat conditions due to its properties such as vitamin C, flavonoids and polyphenols, among others, which enhance the body’s immune, antioxidant and antimicrobial action.

A guava leaf tea has analgesic, antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, according to a study published in 2017 by the United States National Library of Medicine.

Research confirms that its leaves work as an anti-inflammatory treatment and an immune-boosting agent. They also verify that its aqueous and organic extracts make it antibacterial, so it is used to increase the body’s protection and relieve problems related to diseases such as arthritis or milder pain related to inflammation.

Another benefit that is attributed to it is its effectiveness in the digestive system because its properties defend the stomach from gastric ulcerations and acid secretion, since the flavonoids that its leaves have protect the mucosa of the stomach.

In turn, it helps with constipation and is a great diuretic. Its consumption is also recommended to combat diarrhea because it guards the intestines by inhibiting intestinal transit and delaying gastric emptying.

Clinical trials also highlight that guava leaf extracts are a powerful antiglycating and anticoagulant agent that decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases related to glycation in diabetes.

Likewise, guava leaves are known to maintain oral or oral health. It is a home remedy for toothaches, swollen gums, and oral ulcers due to its antibacterial agents. The leaves are ground into a paste and applied to the gums and teeth to cure these problems.