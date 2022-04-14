Natural persons can carry up to 5,000 Cuban pesos when entering or leaving Cuba › Cuba › Granma

The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba published, in its extraordinary edition number 28, of April 12, 2022, the Resolution 79/2022 of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), which regulates, for natural persons, the limit of Cuban pesos in cash and other payment instruments or credit titles that can be imported and exported at the entrance and exit of the territory national.

The new regulation establishes that natural persons can export and import, upon leaving and entering the national territory, sums that do not exceed 5,000 Cuban pesos in cash, checks, bills of exchange, promissory notes or other payment instruments or titles of credit. used in international banking practice.

The Resolution also defines that the import and export of demonetized pieces and specimens of Cuban pesos with numismatic or patrimonial character, are subject to specific regulations.

Likewise, it prohibits the entry and exit of Cuban pesos in cash as a shipment by post, air and sea, in any denomination or other payment instruments or credit titles used in international banking practice.

According to the provisions, it corresponds to that institution to execute the powers entrusted with the objective of controlling the inflows and outflows of money across borders, in addition to preventing and avoiding the use of the Banking and Financial System for illicit activities, including money laundering. and the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Finally, the document establishes that natural persons who fail to comply with the provisions will be subject to the sanction of confiscation, in accordance with the provisions of customs legislation, without prejudice to the civil and criminal actions that may take place.

You can download the Gazette here