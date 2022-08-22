Natural remedies to grow eyebrows faster

Every year fashion trends change and new colors, thicknesses, shapes, among other things, are positioned, which is why thick eyebrows are currently back. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Lili Collins have been promoters of this trend and have shown that the thicker the better.

It should be noted that because thin eyebrows were used frequently in previous years, it is not so easy to grow them back, therefore, beauty experts have given some advice for those who want to grow these beautiful ones faster.

According to the Panorama portal, the onion is a food that helps achieve the purpose. To make the home remedy, you need to extract the juice from the vegetable and apply it carefully to the eyebrows. A cotton swab can be used to better spread the liquid. It should be allowed to absorb and leave to act for an hour. When the time has elapsed, the product is removed with plenty of water.

Other treatments to thicken the eyebrows:

Vaseline, rosemary oil and vitamin E

Ingredients:

A tablespoon of Vaseline.

A tablespoon of rosemary oil.

A vitamin E capsule.

An eyebrow brush.

A container.

Preparation

In the container, mix very well the tablespoon of Vaseline with that of rosemary oil and the vitamin E capsule.

Then, with the brush, tousle the eyebrows: first on the opposite side of the birth, then down, then up and shape them again.

Now dip the brush in the Vaseline treatment with rosemary and comb the eyebrow again, giving it the direction and shape you want. It is recommended to do it at night so that it works while you rest.

The next day remove with warm water. To see the results it is recommended to use it daily for a month. But before using it, carry out an allergy test to avoid any discomfort.

With olive oil

Before applying any product to grow the eyebrows, wash the skin well with warm water, avoiding traces of makeup or any other product. Next, dry the face well with a towel, according to the magazine The sports world, in their health and beauty section.

It is recommended to carry out this treatment before going to sleep and let it take effect throughout the night.