Natural remedies to increase defenses and remove fatigue

The human immune system is made up of a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that together help the body fight infections and other diseases.

The skin, mucous membranes, white blood cells, and the organs and tissues of the lymphatic system are part of this system. In the particular case of the skin, it is responsible for preventing germs from entering the body; while the membranes are the moist inner linings of some organs and body cavities, which can trap and fight germs, states the medical library Medline Plus.

White blood cells fight germs, and parts of the lymphatic system, including the thymus, spleen, tonsils, lymph nodes, lymph vessels, and bone marrow, are tasked with storing and transporting white blood cells.

When these parts are weakened together, the body may be exposed to disease and more susceptible to attack by viruses and bacteria.

Eating a healthy diet and practicing physical exercise on a regular basis are two key tools to strengthen the immune system. According to information from the Salud Mapfre portal, from Spain, the immune system has many enemies, among which an unbalanced diet, tobacco smoke, caffeine, environmental pollution, stress and a sedentary lifestyle, among others, stand out.

These factors cause the body and the immune system to weaken, facilitating the spread of infections such as flu, cystitis and colds, which can occur more frequently and for longer periods when the defenses are low.

According to the wellness and health portal Tua Saúde, to increase defenses, the diet must include foods rich in vitamins and minerals, and one of the best ways to do this is through the preparation of juices or smoothies that include fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts. In addition, there are some homemade recommendations that can contribute to this purpose in a complementary way.

Whole-grain foods

Information from the Healthline portal indicates that consuming whole plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes is favorable because they are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can give the body an advantage against harmful pathogens.

“The antioxidants in these foods help decrease inflammation by fighting unstable compounds called free radicals, which can cause inflammation when they accumulate in the body at high levels. Chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health conditions, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and certain types of cancer. These foods have fiber that favors digestion and several of them have vitamin C that strengthens the immune system.

tea intake

The intake of tea and some medicinal plants can help raise the defenses. For example, Tua Saúde mentions astragalus, a popular plant in Chinese medicine, which would help increase the production of white blood cells, especially T lymphocytes and macrophages. Another option is ginger, which contains an active substance known as gingerol, which is related to reducing the risk of infections in the body and the development of viruses, especially in the respiratory tract.

More healthy fats

Healthy fats, like those found in olive oil and salmon, can boost the body’s immune response to pathogens by lowering inflammation. “While low-level inflammation is a normal response to stress or injury, chronic inflammation can suppress the immune system,” says Healthline.

In particular, the aforementioned oil is highly anti-inflammatory, it is linked to a lower risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. In addition, its properties can help the body fight harmful bacteria and viruses that cause disease. Omega-3 fatty acids, like those in salmon and chia seeds, also fight inflammation.

fermented foods

These products are rich in beneficial bacteria called probiotics, which are found in abundance in your digestive tract. These foods include yogurt, kimchi, kefir, and natto. “Research suggests that a thriving network of gut bacteria can help immune cells differentiate between normal, healthy cells and harmful invading organisms,” says Healthline.

Controlling stress

Relieving stress and anxiety is key to maintaining a strong immune system. Prolonged stress promotes inflammation as well as imbalances in immune cell function. Activities that can help manage stress include meditation, exercise, journaling, yoga, and other mindfulness practices.