Natural remedy for lowering cholesterol: the exceptional health mix

There is a natural remedy useful for lowering blood cholesterol and improving health, a phenomenal one mix of ingredients for our well-being. It is a very ancient remedy, used to improve the health of the body and counteract the onset of numerous diseases. This is because it strengthens the whole organism.

Obviously, to stay healthy you need to lead a healthy lifestyle, without excess, and respecting a correct diet. In addition, playing sports is essential for both mental and physical health. Speaking of which, there is a mix from incredible benefits for our well-being. What are we talking about?

The benefits of the mix: natural remedy to control cholesterol

The mix we are talking about involves two simple ingredients that are much loved. The first is the garlic, which thanks to allicin has antiseptic and bactericidal properties. The second ingredient is the Red winerich in antioxidants, therefore capable of preventing cellular aging.

Garlic is rich in antioxidants and is great for curing some ailments, such as digestive problems, infections, flu symptoms, and high blood pressure. Not surprisingly, garlic has properties anticancer, and is able to reduce the risk of stomach and colon cancer. The other ingredient is red wine, which is very healthy if consumed in moderation.

Wine is also rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and a natural substance called resveratrol. Red wine helps improve heart health, circulation and cell regeneration. Furthermore, it is capable of purify the body and improve cognitive functions. Of course, you should never go overboard. Mixing the two ingredients is a real panacea for health.

Mixing garlic and red wine cleans the blood, strengthens the immune system, improves blood circulation and lowers cholesterol, even preventing multiple diseases and viruses. A dozen cloves of garlic and half a liter of red wine are enough. The preparation of the drink is very simple: just cut the garlic cloves into small pieces and put them in a glass jar. Pour in the red wine and close well, then keep it for at least a couple of weeks.

Over the days, you have to shake the jar every day. After two weeks or so, the wine must be filtered, which will have absorbed all the properties of the garlic. The drink should be kept in a glass bottle, to be kept in a cool, dark place. A teaspoon is enough, three times a day, for a month, to have numerous benefits. To be repeated every four months, then three times a year.