Natural women: Celebrities who boast beauty of “washed face”

The “washed face” phenomenon has become a trend in the social networks of celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Ana de la Reguera, among other. The initiative consists of uploading a photograph to social networks without makeup, as part of the fight to claim natural beauty.

The confinement also caused this behavior to increase due to the lack of red carpets or premieres, which caused stars like Adele and Eva Longoria to show their days at home and photos of their faces without filters or makeup and although it seems that the artistic environment returns back to normal, this trend is here to stay.

One of the singers leading this movement is Alicia Keyswho for six years publicly announced that he would no longer use chemical products on his face, because these were only masks that fostered his insecurities, which he had acquired since he was a teenager trying to fit into a demanding society.

The rapper Cardi B She has also shared images showing herself raw, accompanied by messages of empowerment: “This is my face after waking up 20 minutes ago, no filter, no hair brushing, chapped lips, all of that. I have never been afraid to show my true self… I am confident in my own skin.”

While the American writer bethenny frankel uploaded a photo to the internet where he also spoke of the importance of fostering acceptance of people as they are from childhood: “It’s time for a selfie without glamour, without the need for roots, to remind our sons and daughters that the natural It’s beautiful and it comes from inside… Xoxo”.

Untilto Lady Gaga, who at the beginning of her career caught the public’s attention for her extravagant looks, now it is common to see her with more discreet clothing and without any chemical residue on her face, despite the fact that her cosmetics brand celebrates three years of existence this 2022.

There are actresses who go deeper into the acceptance of the body, such is the case of Esmeralda Pimentel and Barbara del Regil, who have shown the stretch marks they have on their legs or hips, showing that nobody is perfect and the best thing they can do is love themselves as they are.

MAAZ