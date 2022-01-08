Naturally reducing the concentration of uric acid would seem possible by avoiding these foods and certain habits

There are many who, after the holidays, are dealing with high values ​​in their blood and urine.

Yes, because an unregulated diet rich in certain types of fats can cause some discomfort even in the short term.

This applies for example to uric acid, which is the number one enemy of healthy joints and top kidneys, especially after a certain age.

Many wonder if there is a way to get rid of the excess without resorting to medication, and the answer is yes.

We are obviously speaking not of borderline cases but of all those people who would need very little to re-enter the ranks.

What does a high concentration of uric acid entail?

It is not just a question of preserving the kidneys, which are real filtering elements of waste for our body.

High values ​​can also be identified in subjects suffering from diabetes and obesity, as well as in the elderly.

A high concentration of uric acid can also be the main cause of gout.

A disease that until not too many years ago was considered the disease of the rich, or rather “the disease of kings”. This is because the poorer classes could not afford so much abundance and a particularly varied diet.

Gout presents as the main symptom of intense episodes of acute arthritis, a particularly annoying inflammation of the joints.

This inflammation is a natural consequence of the deposition of uric acid crystals in the joints.

However, naturally reducing uric acid concentration would seem simple by avoiding these foods and certain habits.

Let’s find out which ones.

There is one aspect that we can have control over and that is the eating style, as well as some bad habits.

First of all, it is essential to maintain good hydration, avoid long fasts and drastic diets.

In addition, it is important to avoid alcohol consumption and maintain a healthy weight.

To reduce uric acid levels, the foods to be eliminated, if only for a certain period, are those rich in purines.

Among those with a high content we find: blue fish (anchovies, anchovies and sardines), offal (liver, sweetbreads, kidney, brain) and game.

Those with medium content are instead meats, poultry, crustaceans, salamis and sausages, legumes, asparagus, spinach, cauliflower and mushrooms.

In any case, it is always advisable to make certain decisions after consulting our trusted doctor.

It will be he who will clarify our situation and whether or not a pharmacological intervention is necessary.

