Naturally! This is how Alexandra Daddario celebrates her honeymoon

Given the Alexandra Daddario Y Andrew Form they had a very unusual wedding and connected to the musical roots of New Orleans, their honeymoon could not be conventional. So they dedicated themselves to a long road trip in which contact with nature has been constant.

One of the photos taken by Alexandra Daddario as she passed through Mississippi.



the actress of Baywatch She has dedicated herself to telling us how her life as a newlywed is going through her Instagram account, where she publishes different photographs of the places she has visited on her tour of various locations in the United States.

Mississippi, Alabama and Florida are some of the states that these newlywed celebrities have visited, and on their way they visit natural landscapes such as mountains, beaches and anecdotal sites of each place they pass through Alexandra Daddario Y Andrew Form

In a video that the actress posted on her Instagram account, you can see the moment when she gets out of the car and puts her life at risk in the middle of a highway to save a turtle that was on the pavement. Fortunately, no inconvenience occurred and the little animal was saved.

Alexandra Daddario on the beaches of Florida enjoys her new relationship status.



As usual, photos on the beach are once again one of the favorite rituals of Alexandra Daddario. The now Mrs. Form has a very deep relationship with the sea and has declared it on several occasions. This time her photos were taken on the beaches of Florida, one of the destinations of the traveling spouses.