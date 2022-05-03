Naturally: this is what Mon Laferte looks like without a drop of makeup

Mon Laferte She is one of the most loved and listened to artists, so her millions of fans around the world follow her every step: not only professionally and musically, but also personally. A few months ago, the singer became a mother and all her followers support every anecdote she tells on the networks.

This May 2, Mon She turned 39 and dedicated a post to herself where she is seen looking natural, without a drop of makeup. “Happy birthday to me in this new version that gets up at 4 in the morning to have extractions, by the way, she is 39 years old! I thought that at this age she already felt like an adult, but I still feel like a baby” was the text of the post.

Source: Instagram @monlaferte

In the image, Mon she appears from the front with a black top and two breast pumps on each breast. Once again, the artist decided not to use any filter and show herself as she is to her followers. The post quickly surpassed 300,000 likes and 4,500 comments.

Source: Instagram @monlaferte

“Happy Birthday!!! I love you” commented Belinda in the posting of Instagram. Guaynaa left him many heart emojis. Juanes wrote “Happy birthday Norma” and Francisca Valenzuela commented “happy birthday friend” with many birthday emojis and hearts.

Soon, Laferte will record a new song. This was announced by the iconic singer of the New Chilean Wave, Cecilia Pantoja Levi, known simply as Cecilia. In a conversation with Eduardo Fuentes on the Mentiras Verdaderas program, she said: “Mon is going to record a song for me in Mexico, called Jauría de Mujeres.”