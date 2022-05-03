Entertainment

Naturally: this is what Mon Laferte looks like without a drop of makeup

Mon Laferte She is one of the most loved and listened to artists, so her millions of fans around the world follow her every step: not only professionally and musically, but also personally. A few months ago, the singer became a mother and all her followers support every anecdote she tells on the networks.

This May 2, Mon She turned 39 and dedicated a post to herself where she is seen looking natural, without a drop of makeup. “Happy birthday to me in this new version that gets up at 4 in the morning to have extractions, by the way, she is 39 years old! I thought that at this age she already felt like an adult, but I still feel like a baby” was the text of the post.

