Nature study: Sweden let Covid elders die

A mortality rate which in 2020 was 10 times higher compared to neighboring Norway, the use of morphine instead of oxygen to many elderly people, in an act more like a ‘generalized euthanasia than to respect the Hippocratic oath. And again: the entire population kept in the dark about facts such as the possibility of airborne transmission of the Sars-Cov2 virus, the contagiousness even of those who are asymptomatic and the effectiveness of the protection of the masks both for the wearer and for the close people .

It looks like a chronicle from a Third World country, and instead comes from the very civilized Sweden. And to testify it is not the unreliable tam-tam of social networks, but a study published in one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world: Nature . It is made by a team that includes researchers from Sweden itself, journalists and doctors. A real 360-degree indictment that involves not only the country’s health authorities, but also politics and, in a certain sense, the dominant culture in Sweden.

“Arbitrary decisions, the result of alternative narratives”

The indictment is strong: in the abstract of the study we read that the authors argue “that a scientific methodology has not been followed by the main authorities in charge – and by the politicians responsible – with alternative narratives considered validwith consequent political decisions arbitrary“. One of the causes, the study points out, is that the highest Swedish health authority, the Local Public Health Agency, has been merged with the Institute for the Control of Infectious Diseases. As a result, the first decision of the new boss, Johan Carlson, was that of dismiss and transfer the six professors of authority at the Karolinska Institutet, effectively emptying the Agency of the necessary skills to deal with a health emergency as serious as the one that broke out with Covid.

As we read, the firm does not skimp in making names and surnames for the responsibilities of what happened. And he continues: «The Swedish pandemic strategy seemed to be aimed at achieving“ natural ”herd immunity and avoiding a closure of society. L’Public Health Agency has tagged the advice of national scientists and international authorities as extreme positions“. The indictment goes further: «The legislation mandatory was rarely used; recommendations based on personal responsibility and without any sanctions were the norm ”. Following, in the abstract, the strongest affirmation: «To many Older people was administered morphine instead of oxygen despite the stocks available, putting an end to their life ».

Politics is also under fire

And the indictment of the long and detailed study does not stop there. In the conclusions, the choices made by the Swedish political authorities are explicitly brought up: “The Swedish response to this pandemic – we read – was unique and characterized by a laissez-faire approach, morally, ethically and scientifically questionable, a consequence of the structural problems of society. There was more emphasis on protecting the ‘Swedish image’ than on saving and protecting lives, or on an evidence-based approach. A strategy that has never been discussed among all the interested parties, nor communicated to the public. Furthermore, there has been a reluctance and inability to admit any failures at all levels of government; or to take any responsibility for results that are clearly detrimental to Swedish society. There have also been attempts to revise the story by modifying or deleting official documents, communications and websites and distracting public opinion.