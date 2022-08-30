Naty Abascal has worn the most beautiful Zara dresses on the Valentino yacht

Of course in these weeks they have also had time to do some excursions on the mainland and have been able to walk through the cobbled streets of Capri, go shopping –naty did not want to miss the opportunity to stop by the store of his friends from aquazzura and try on some orange sandals – and have a great time having a drink at Caffé Tiberio, a classic in the central square of Capri, and in some of the most famous markets on the island in the Bay of Naples. They have even toured some other areas of southern Italy such as Taormina or Cape Palinuro.

The most beautiful low cost dresses

To spend these days on the coast of southern Italy, Naty Abascal has chosen comfortable and colorful designs with which she has once again shown her style for any occasion and which are perfect for these last days of summer. And in addition, she has opted for the most flattering low cost dresses. If at the beginning of August we saw her with a long caftan-style dress with a bright print knotted at the neckline and long sleeves with delicate embroidery of Zarawhich could be purchased on the brand’s website for 59.95 euros, and which he combined with some Hugo Boss red frame XL sunglassesto say goodbye to the wonderful holidays on the high seas, Naty has once again left us speechless for her choice.

On her Instagram she has posed barefoot on the deck of the TM Blue with a midi tunic dressloose, with a V neckline and a fun arty print in shades of purple, green, yellow and black reminiscent of Miró’s paintings. The set, also from the firm chaired by Marta Ortega, has beaded details on the sleeves and a most original asymmetrical cut. Design belongs to the Join Life collection, is made from 65 percent recycled polyester, and can still be found on the Zara website at €59.95. The photograph that Naty has uploaded to her profile was taken by Pierre Dolmansformer model who is now dedicated to the world of art and antiques and couple of madonna in 2015 -The music star met him at a Valentino party in Gstaad in 2013-.

The TM Blue (named after Valentino’s parents, Teresa and Mauro) was built in 1988 at the Italian shipyards of Picchiotti, one of the most famous in the world known for creating the most spectacular boats. The ship can accommodate ten people in its five cabins, has a crew of 11 employees and has an incredible interior lounge decorated by Marine Peyer and on whose walls there are works by artists like Andy Warhol. After a month, Naty Abascal ends her summer vacations in the best possible way and in the company of people very close to her who will have made this summer remember her forever.