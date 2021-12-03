Naughty Dog, Insomniac and others celebrate the series – Nerd4.life

Jak and Daxter accomplishes 20 years today, the first chapter being released on December 3, 2001, and some developers from Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Bend Studio and others have decided to celebrate the event by taking part in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

The various interventions report memories and background also personal of some developers who have found themselves in direct contact with the creation of Jak and Daxter or who simply, playing it, have received something important from that particular action game that saw its launch on PlayStation 2 20 years ago, at this point.

The first chapter was Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy and this is what is celebrated on this occasion, representing the start of this bizarre and appreciated adventure by Naughty Dog, a team that would later specialize on very different gaming experiences.

“The biggest thing I learned was the challenge of designing a open world no loading times, “explained Evan Wells, co-president of Naughty Dog, recalling the development of the first chapter.

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, a scene from the game from PS3

“We started immediately with the design of the world and not of single levels as we did before with Crash and we established the rule that anything you saw could also be reached on foot or with some vehicle, moreover you had to be able to explore caves, always bearing in mind that the internal space had to correspond to the conformation of the external one, it was not an easy thing “.

“I remember being very excited about the physics that we were able to put in as far as a string bridge was concerned, “said Charlotte Francis of Naughty Dog, while Darren Chisum of Bend Studio recalls how the first Jak & Daxter had incredible graphics at the time, with very large and timeless areas. loading.

Insomniac Games’ Heater Finley remembers the many hours spent on Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy on PS2 in her grandmother’s house, who bought a console specifically for when her grandchildren came to visit, and still remembers some rather complex levels like Volcanic Crater or being able to catch 200 lb fish. Nicolas Doucet, director of Team ASOBI, reports that the first Jak and Daxter was one of the things that came closest to a interactive cartoon, including high-profile animations and well-curated dialogues, as well as excellent graphics.

Find various other interesting interventions in this post on the official PlayStation blog which celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, while we look forward to any news for the future. Naughty Dog has already explained recently why a return of the series is difficult, however he would like a new game on PS5, although he is not working on it directly.