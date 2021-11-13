Naughty Dog is the new mystery game: Neil Druckmann at work!

After announcing the conclusion of filming of The Last of Us TV series, Neil Druckmann left the set of the HBO production, to return to the Naughty Dog studios.

Hence, the game director of The Last of Us And The Last of Us: Part II it didn’t take him long to take back the reins of the software house, of which he is currently also Vice President. To reveal the circumstance to the public, the good Neil Druckmann has decided to add a small detail to their official Twitter profile.

As you can verify at the bottom of this news, the biography of the videogame author now reports a first reference to mysterious project currently in the pipeline at the Sony team. While the rumors that Naughty Dog are working on a new IP increase exponentially, Neil Druckmann describes himself as committed to the realization of “THAT future game!”. Obviously, no concrete details from the veteran of the PlayStation world, who has been careful not to offer information about this title yet to be announced.

Presumably expected exclusively on PlayStation 5, the next game of Naughty Dog it seems not to be meant to be anyway The Last of Us: Part III, at least according to the latest statements from the top management of the software house, which limited itself to confirming only the existence of a first, vague, plot of the title plot.