Naughty Dog is working on 3 new video games

Naughty Dog launches a very important announcement. He is working on 3 new video games, the job positions are many and very interesting

When we talk about Naughty Dog we can’t help but think of something big. Nostalgia and old memories take us back in time to the era of Crash Bandicoot, But that is not all. Even recently, the development team has shown that they have created something incredible. Thanks to The Last of Ushas given life to a new narrative vein that has created around itself a truly incredible community that is ever larger and more alive.

But today we are not talking about old glories or stories that have fascinated us, but rather about something new boiling in the pot. Directly from the words of the head of the company, Neil Druckmann, we learn something incredible about the future of the company. Indeed, even recently, the team had talked about a possible sequel to Uncharted 5.

Naughty Dog working on new projects for the future

In addition, he had also revealed that he was working on a major elusive. We know very well how Neil Druckmann enjoys teasing his fans and loyal followers a lot. In fact, on Twitter, he participated in a rather particular post. In fact, Druckmann published the development study page that search for new staff for future projects. The particular thing that leaves us speechless is that there are many open positions. This makes us understand how, at this point, there are more than one projects. “We are growing! Come and work with us on “These are the words that accompany the post of the head of the development studio.

The particular thing is the 3 emoticons that conclude it all. These are smileys that, in 3 different ways, indicate to be silent. By doing so it seems that he is, in a very tantalizing way, signaling that there are 3 very important projects they are working on. Obviously we do not know if it is a projection of reality, as there is nothing specific about it.

The ideas obviously point towards a particular path. According to various rumors it seems that a project is referred to The last of us multiplayer part twothe second to remake of the first chapter also given the next release of the TV series and finally a project still mentioned nothing is known.