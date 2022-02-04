Naughty Dog seems to have 3 games in development, according to a message from Neil Druckmann – Nerd4.life

A cryptic tweet by Neil Druckmann seems to suggest that Naughty Dog are working on three games currently, given the setting of the message and the strategic use of emoticons, even if obviously the question cannot yet be taken as official information.

As you can see in the tweet below, Druckmann has published the page with the job advertisements of Naughty Dog which show a large amount of open positions for new staff, but the main attention is the text of the message, in which the director of The Last of Us 2 writes “We are growing! Come and work with us on” … and then three smilies that indicate silence in various ways, arranged as if to censor three game titles.

It is not the first time that we talk about new projects in parallel at Naughty Dog, already last September, starting from the job announcements, it was revealed that the team was working on several AAA games at the same time, but in this case there would be a additional indication of the amount of games currently in development.

At this point all that remains is to think about what these titles are in the works, with at least two seem to be already known: the safest is the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, which could be called Factions and be distributed as a standalone title, after its split from the single player campaign that occurred in the development phase so as not to lengthen the time on the latter too much.

The second game could be the rumored The Last of Us Remake, the existence of which had been suggested by a Bloomberg investigation into the current state of work within the team and which could be launched on the occasion of the release of the TV series on HBO. Great mystery instead on the third game, on which there is no information and which could be one new intellectual property, unless it is a possible Uncharted 5, given the recent openings in this sense.