Tech

Naughty Dog tells how Ellie’s interactive guitar was born – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

The Last of Us 2 returns to be the protagonist of a new post on the official PlayStation blog, in this case focused on one of the most popular details of the game, namely the mini-game linked to the use of Ellie’s guitar.

The game fragment in question is in fact much more than a simple mini-game, since it allows, in practice, to play freely a large amount of chords and the care brings back even in such a small detail it is enormous even at a simple vision.

Ellie playing her guitar according to the commands of the players

Ellie playing her guitar according to the commands of the players

It is therefore interesting to note the background that led to the creation of such a game section, which started with the idea of ​​being a mini-game and then became a creative way to express oneself.

As reported by Naughty Dog on the PlayStation blog, the idea behind it was to give importance to the guitar, as an element of union and continuity between Joel and Ellie. However, inserting a rhythm game-style musical minigame would have out of tune with the general atmosphere of The Last of Us 2, the developers explain, and when Ellie plays the guitar she does it in very reflective and lyrical moments.

“We knew from the start that we wanted to avoid rhythm-based mini-games. These are fun experiences, but we preferred something more akin to it.introspection, to the expression of one’s self, not a succession of riffs, combos and various virtuosities. “With these ideas in mind, and starting from the mo-cap recording of Ashley Johnson singing” Take on Me “by A-ha, the developers have also started experimenting by taking inspiration from some music apps, in order to take advantage of the DualShock 4’s touchpad in some way.

From there a search began passionate of refinement of this apparently small part of The Last of Us 2, but which evidently has taken on great significance also for the developers. In fact, gamers have enjoyed and frequently used this in-game music system to play songs or create new ones.

As for the series in question, we’re looking forward to seeing the HBO TV show at this point, considering Neil Druckmann has completed work on it in the meantime. We also remind you that The Last of Us 2 was included on PlayStation Now in October 2021 and will be available in the catalog of the service until January 3, 2022.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sony reveals the 10 most played titles in the first year, 25 projects in development – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Windows 10 21H1 is now available to all users: mass deployment has begun

3 weeks ago

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S 43 “discount code | Offers & Coupons

1 week ago

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button