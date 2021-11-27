Naughty Dog tells how Ellie’s interactive guitar was born – Nerd4.life

The Last of Us 2 returns to be the protagonist of a new post on the official PlayStation blog, in this case focused on one of the most popular details of the game, namely the mini-game linked to the use of Ellie’s guitar.

The game fragment in question is in fact much more than a simple mini-game, since it allows, in practice, to play freely a large amount of chords and the care brings back even in such a small detail it is enormous even at a simple vision.

Ellie playing her guitar according to the commands of the players

It is therefore interesting to note the background that led to the creation of such a game section, which started with the idea of ​​being a mini-game and then became a creative way to express oneself.

As reported by Naughty Dog on the PlayStation blog, the idea behind it was to give importance to the guitar, as an element of union and continuity between Joel and Ellie. However, inserting a rhythm game-style musical minigame would have out of tune with the general atmosphere of The Last of Us 2, the developers explain, and when Ellie plays the guitar she does it in very reflective and lyrical moments.

“We knew from the start that we wanted to avoid rhythm-based mini-games. These are fun experiences, but we preferred something more akin to it.introspection, to the expression of one’s self, not a succession of riffs, combos and various virtuosities. “With these ideas in mind, and starting from the mo-cap recording of Ashley Johnson singing” Take on Me “by A-ha, the developers have also started experimenting by taking inspiration from some music apps, in order to take advantage of the DualShock 4’s touchpad in some way.

From there a search began passionate of refinement of this apparently small part of The Last of Us 2, but which evidently has taken on great significance also for the developers. In fact, gamers have enjoyed and frequently used this in-game music system to play songs or create new ones.

As for the series in question, we’re looking forward to seeing the HBO TV show at this point, considering Neil Druckmann has completed work on it in the meantime. We also remind you that The Last of Us 2 was included on PlayStation Now in October 2021 and will be available in the catalog of the service until January 3, 2022.