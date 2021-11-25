Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain could be the cause of the abuse of selenium and these food products

Some food products are very precious for our health. Rich in natural components, they help us daily to defend ourselves from ailments and to strengthen our body.

Among these, there is selenium, a mineral with a beneficial effect, which would play a very important role for our health. Our daily diet is also based on the right and correct supply of selenium useful for our body. Obviously, the category of foods and foods that contain this mineral, each with a different percentage, is really vast.

Food supplements

From fish to meats, from dairy products to eggs, legumes, bananas, they are a whole series of foods typical of our daily diet and a source of selenium, albeit in different doses.

Selenium, among other things, would be important as it would participate in the metabolism of thyroid hormones. Sometimes, to integrate it into our diet, we might think about resorting to food supplements.

Food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients, or other substances, which would allow a nutrient supply necessary to supplement the normal diet. Therefore, we could use supplements, after consulting a doctor, in an attempt to recover food nutrients useful to our body. The market for food supplements is really large, in fact, often since they would be rich in ingredients of different types, they could be useful for many needs.

Obviously, like all food products, the correct approach is of paramount importance. As attentive users, under medical advice, it is important to understand when our body needs to take a food supplement, as well as understanding what its purpose is. Therefore, we should pay particular attention to the possible side effects that these could cause.

In the case of selenium, we know its benefits in terms of intake. In fact, selenium deficiency would reduce the functionality of skeletal muscles and increase, among others, the fragility of the nails.

Therefore, it is necessary to know its side effects better. In fact, the abuse of selenium-based food supplements could lead to effects that should not be underestimated. Thus, selenium poisoning, through dietary supplements, could lead to problems associated with nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Therefore, if on the one hand the intake of food supplements could help us in some cases, on the other hand, the excess could still cause us problems.

Nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain could be the cause of the abuse of selenium and these food products; therefore, it is important not to overuse and rely on a doctor.

