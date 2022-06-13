Nautilus Mondays address cinema about robotics and artificial intelligence this afternoon with the film Her

This Monday afternoon, at 6:30 p.m., a new chapter of Nautilus Mondays arrives with the screening of the film Her (2013), as part of the cinephile cycle dedicated to robotics and artificial intelligence, promoted by the Association Cultural Nautilus with the collaboration of the Sagunto City Council through the Department of Culture.

The film will be screened, as usual, at the Municipal House of Culture of Puerto de Sagunto (Calle Progreso, 9) and admission will be free, as always.

The feature film chosen for this week, Her, directed by Spike Jonze, is the second in the cycle on robotics and artificial intelligence and recounts the life, in the near future, of Theodore, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The protagonist is a lonely man about to get divorced who works in a company as a letter writer for third parties. One day he buys a new operating system based on the artificial intelligence model, designed to meet all user needs. To his surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and Samantha, the female voice of that operating system.

The film also has Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara and Olivia Wilde among its cast.

This projection is part of the quarterly program promoted by the Department of Culture of the Sagunto City Council.