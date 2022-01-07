Nava jr, first call to San Siro and then home by tram. And Maignan guarantees for him

Someone, with the most trained eye of the others, recognized him and photographed him. Photo which then, needless to say, went viral in a short time. Most of the other people, on the other hand, mistook him for any fan, the classic 17-year-old boy in the AC Milan social suit and windbreaker. Here, not exactly. The boy in question was Lapo Nava, son of art (his father is Stefano), goalkeeper of the Rossoneri youth teams, who yesterday was on the bench for Milan-Rome and who took the tram to return home. The finished shot on social media is this and the story is beautiful, light years away from the world of footballers as everyone knows it.

Serious and applied

Of course, Lapo is a minor and does not have a driving license, but for a player attached to the first team, in short, a passage can probably be remedied. Instead, he returned home by public transport, with his head immersed in the thoughts and feelings of the first bench with the first team. He who plays with the Under 18 team, not even in the Primavera. If he made it all the way to San Siro it is because there is obviously a lot of talent. Of course, some favorable concomitance has occurred. Plizzari injured for a long time, then Jungdal was also unavailable and finally Tatarusanu was killed by Covid. And so, together with Maignan and Mirante, he was called. What do they think of Milanello? Just a big good. Super serious guy, and on the other hand he guarantees dad. Lately he has been training with the first team, under the attentive and affectionate gaze of Dida and his staff. Lapo also has a great admirer in Maignan, ready to give him advice and follow him step by step. On Sunday in Venice he will still be on the squad list. But this time he will return home with his companions.