Navalny enters Putin’s list of ‘terrorists’ – World

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was included in the list of ‘terrorists and extremists’ drawn up by Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service. This was reported by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. Six Navalny collaborators were also included on the list, the best known of which is Lyubov Sobol. Navalny, who returned to Russia from Germany a year ago, where he was treated for an attempted poisoning in Russia in the summer of 2020, has since been serving a sentence of nearly two and a half years in prison on a controversial charge of fraud. .

The opinion of the EU – “We have spoken out a lot of times, we can only strengthen our position: repression of critical voices in Russian society is not acceptable“This was stated by a spokesman for the EU Commission when asked about the decision of a Russian body to include the name of the opponent Alexei Navalny in the list of ‘terrorists and extremists’.