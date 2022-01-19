Navalny has been in jail for a year: “I have no regrets, I would do it all again”

“I did, I don’t regret it for a second.” Exactly one year after his arrest, Alexey Navalny makes his voice heard from the prison where he is held. He says he does not regret the decision to return to Russia to deliver himself to practically a certain imprisonment. On January 17, 2021, at the very moment of his arrival from Germany, where he had been treated for poisoning almost certainly by the security services (but an official investigation has never even been opened), he was arrested at Moscow airport.

The official motivation was that of an old conviction, but the European Court of Human Rights declared that the affair, (for which Alexej’s brother, Oleg, was also in prison for a long time), was artfully fabricated. for political reasons.

«I have not been able to take a single step into my country as a free man. I was arrested even before the border control, ”says the Kremlin opponent today. “After serving my first year in prison, I want to tell everyone exactly what I shouted at those who gathered outside the courthouse when an escort took me to a police van: don’t be afraid of anything. This is our country and we don’t have another one ».

Navalny is now in Pokrov prison, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow. Vladimir Putin, answering a question, said at the time that he would certainly not have preferential treatment. So it was. The prison, for common inmates, is a harsh regime: apparently the guards have been ordered to support prisoners with difficult and undisciplined behavior. However, his lawyers are allowed to visit him almost daily, and this is how, in some way, Navalny maintains relations with the world.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on the anniversary of his arrest, asked for his immediate and unconditional release: “The European Union was clear in considering the accusation and the verdict as politically motivated”. But in the meantime, the political movement headed by Navalny has been totally dismantled by the repression of the Kremlin: it had long since been included in the category of so-called “foreign agents”, a qualification that makes it practically impossible to operate in Russia. After Alexey’s hunger strike last spring, the level of attention has risen and the authorities have branded him as an “extremist group”. The adherents are considered neither more nor less terrorists: those who have not escaped abroad are currently in prison awaiting a trial that can lead up to 10/12 years in prison.

The same fate awaits Navalny: two other proceedings are underway against him. One for false and the other, in fact, for terrorism. The maximum penalties envisaged reach 30 years. Towards the end of last year, the person concerned was able to comment on the prospect with a smile: “So let’s be calm: at the latest in 2051 I’m out”.