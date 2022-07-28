Navarra Suma accuses Vice President Javier Remírez of lying at the expense of the Medicine building of the Public University of Navarra

The spokesman for the Government of Navarra, Javier Remírezexplained that the Executive does not anticipate an increase in cost construction of the health sciences building at the Public University of Navarra (UPNA), after Navarra Suma stated that this cost could be multiplied by five.

Remírez assured, when asked by journalists at the press conference after the government session, that “we are always seeing that when any news comes out that has to do with the development of the UPNA or what has to do with the health careers of the UPNA, Navarra Suma and the right historically always question it, they want sow doubt and they are always trying to put the handbrake on the development of the UPNA and specifically on health careers”.

For his part, the Navarre Suma spokesperson in the University, Innovation and Digital Transformation Commission of the Foral Parliament, Angel Ansahas stated that the Executive Vice President Javier Remírez “he lied again in his role as spokesman for the Government, now denying that the expected cost of the construction of the new Health Sciences building of the Public University of Navarra (UPNA) is increasing”.

“It is pitiful and shameful that Remírez resorts so frequently to the lie ya manipulation“Ansa said in a statement.

Thus, he has stated that the Government of Navarra agreed in its session on June 22 An increment of 3,000,376.72 euros more to tender again the works of the aforementioned building, after the tender called in January was declared void, “with which the expected cost for its construction amounted to 30, which is the amount set by the agreement signed with the UPNA in April 2021, at 33 million euros”.

However, he has pointed out that the feasibility study carried out by the UPNA in July 2018 for the implementation of the new degree in medicine estimated the cost of the new building at 6.6 million euros. “If Remírez knows the numbers, that means a fifth of the increase approved by the government of which he is a part,” he added.

For the NA+ parliamentarian, “either he is unaware of the previous studies and the agreements that his government takes or he is a compulsive liar, or both at the same time.”

In addition, he has stated that “Remírez he is also lying when he states that NA+ is against the development of the UPNA“. “We have always supported it since its creation, and during the more than 20 years of UPN Governments, we have guaranteed stable, adequate financing in accordance with its importance for Navarran society, even signing the first multi-year financing agreement. And it was a UPN government that also created the UPNA campus in Tudela”, he added.

Likewise, the regional parliamentarian has highlighted that “in this legislature an NA+ motion was approved in Parliament to implement the new Degree in Physical Activity Sciences and Sport, which the PSN, by the way, did not support”, and that “NA+ also presented a motion a few months ago to reinforce the educational offer of the UPNA campus in Tudela and was rejected in Parliament, with the vote against the PSN”.