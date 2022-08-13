Navas / Paredes, the MNM in “danger” and the Ballon d’Or

Every Friday, the team of parisfans will provide short answers to questions related to the daily life of Paris Saint-Germain. We scan the news of the week, with opinions from two editors. Here, no details, short frank answers which will make it possible to summarize the past week for the club of the capital. This week, we are talking about the probable departure of Keylor Navas, that of Paredes, the concerns around the trio Messi / Neymar Jr / Mbappé which are launched by certain media. We also mention the Ballon d’Or with an angry question and we will end up with Presnel Kimpembe to find out if he can still take a step.

Navas, is a departure the best outcome?

Arthur-

In my opinion yes. Insofar as he is no longer number 1, it is additional pressure for Gianluigi Donnarumma. We know that goalkeepers need maximum confidence, just see what happened to Thibaut Courtois after the departure of Navas from Real Madrid. He was released.

But above all, seeing Navas leave is a good thing because I think a goalkeeper of his caliber should not stay on the sidelines. He is a PSG legend, now his destiny should have been quite different. But as it is, I want to see Navas play. Football needs its legends on the pitch, in Paris or elsewhere.

Nicholas –

Unfortunately, it is likely. I would have liked Navas to be able to stay at PSG until his performance declined. He was excellent in Paris and I still think he is one of QSI’s best signings. But we had to prepare for the future and the end of Donnarumma’s contract was a great opportunity. Once the latter is not loaned, it’s hard to ask Navas to be a number 2.

He deserves better than that, and maybe he wouldn’t even be a great understudy. There is pressure on Donnarumma, as well as the lack of rhythm and serenity for Navas. Nothing ideal for goalkeepers. PSG will have Sergio Rico, who knows how to fulfill this role well. And I wish Navas to shine again in Naples.

Arthur-

If I was Luis Campos, I would keep Leandro Paredes. He is a player who has incredible potential, he can help out a lot (there is no case to see his pass for Messi against Clermont last Saturday). He agrees to play less, he gets on well with the group. Tomorrow, if he has to start a Champions League match, he will know how to do it. He would not be a starter in my opinion against Marco Verratti and Vitinha, but can still claim a place at PSG.

Nicholas –

Paredes has real qualities and can greatly help PSG. I would prefer him to stay rather than Danilo (mid-30s), but the Argentine can attract better offers. And maybe he accepts less to be a double, without forgetting that Danilo can help out in defense. If PSG are sure to have Fabian Ruiz (26, Napoli), opening the door to Paredes is not foolish.

With Renato Sanches (24 years old), that makes 5 great players for 2 places (even if you put Danilo more as an understudy than a real competitor), and room for young people (Warren Zaire-Emery and Ayman Kari). There would also be a risk in having an extra player who doesn’t have enough consistency or isn’t happy and it’s good that the Titis have opportunities.

A concern for the MNM?

Arthur-

None. After last season I was largely disappointed with the trio, but everything finds rational explanations. Neymar was the second best Parisian when he was able to play (uninjured) and Kylian Mbappé has never disappointed. Lionel Messi is a legend, he struggled with the Covid, his acclimatization to Paris after 17 years in Barcelona. I see all three of them performing this season.

But above all, what has changed is that Messi and Neymar were stung by their performances, the whistles, the criticisms. They want to show what they are worth and have someone as a coach who does not yet have everyone’s confidence. I see a marriage of convenience. Galtier wins PSG by putting its best players in the right position and they will give it back a hundredfold.

Nicholas –

Neymar and Messi are in good shape and clearly show the desire to play for the collective, defensively and offensively, so I’m not worried. Mbappé is a great champion, he knows what it takes to win. He wants statistics, but also victories and titles. He said himself at the end of last season that he understood that we must first think of the team.

I would not understand if he did not continue in this direction. With a more balanced team, which dares to play and in a system which puts them in the best conditions, I am very confident. Everyone rejoiced in Mbappé’s extension, so I don’t understand his investment in the team, so I don’t understand that there are doubts.

The Ballon d’Or, who cares?

Arthur-

The question is strange and may shock, but it’s true that this trophy is a bit special in the world of football. We advocate the collective, the team game, the combinations and the great mass often comes down to who is the best. It’s also very subjective, because not everyone has the same sensitivity, the same outlook.

In France, we campaign for Karim Benzema, but other players are delicious to see playing in their teams. There is always a question of influence behind the choice, he is a reflection of our society, but in my opinion there is no better player. This would not prevent celebrating in a ceremony the players and teams who marked the season. But the idea of ​​rankings is always convoluted and subjective.

Nicholas –

I won’t go that far, but I don’t understand all the media importance it takes on with the incessant debates. It is always repeated that the collective is the most important, except at the time of the Ballon d’Or since the individual takes over. Some respond that this trophy often goes to a player who has won a lot as a team, but in this case he already has these trophies.

Above all, we should continue with the logic of the goalkeepers and win a Ballon d’Or per position, or at least per sector. It would also be necessary for the analysis in general to be more thorough, whereas the statistics have taken up too much space despite being few in number. Players are often compared to goals and assists. This is how there are almost only attackers who win these individual titles. Where do you find the best tacklers, for example? A defender who scores more goals than another is far from necessarily being a top scorer…

In any case, I much prefer team victories.

Kimpembe is 27 this Saturday, do you think he can take a step?

Arthur-

The problem with Kimpembe is that when he is well, he is very strong and shows undeniable talent and incredible strength of character and intervention. His problem is his concentration. He gets caught in the back too much and many goals arrived like that last year. If he is to progress, it is there, he must be intractable in his placement.

I think he can still progress, he is young and above all, he is surrounded by the best. No doubt Sergio Ramos will help him become even better. In addition, I find that the three-man defense can be a security for him in order to give him all the confidence he needs.

Nicholas –

The years pass for the Parisian Titi. He still has time to learn, but he is no longer a “young person”. He must assert himself fully and it is time for him to erase his errors of concentration, ease (in the recovery) or marking. At his best, he clearly belongs at the highest level. But it is not yet enough, without a gross error, to impose itself indisputably. I hope that having a more present Sergio Ramos (36) will help him to take this step. The Spaniard has more character to take over a teammate than Marquinhos (28). Maybe it will do Kimpembe some good.

Having a real collective, as is emerging at the moment, can also help all defenders to be more calm and consistent. We see it with Marquinhos again imperial after a complicated second half of the 2021-2022 season.







