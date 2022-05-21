Navas wants to continue at PSG

For his last match of the 2021-2022 season, the PSG put on a great show for the audience Princes Park. Opposed to FC Metzthe Parisians largely won (5-0) thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe (triple), Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria. If the French, for his extension, and the Argentinian, for his farewell, marked the spirits this Saturday, another player could also play his last match with the colors of the PSG.

Navas is happy in Paris

Holder at kick-off, Keylor Navas gave way to Alexandre Letellier at the end of the game. If the future as goalkeeper seemed promised to Gianluigi Donnarummathe Costa Rican international said at the microphone of Prime Video that he wanted to stay PSG : “The 10th title of champion of France? Yes, it’s super important to us. We are happy to have won the championship, and we must continue forward for next year and to have a better course. My future ? Yes yes. I have two years of contract. My family and I are happy here and we will continue.”said the 35-year-old doorman in French.

It remains to be seen what the position of the PSG in the goalkeeper file. After alternating in this position this season, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas recently said a choice had to be made for next season.