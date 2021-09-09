Naveen Andrews joins Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu miniseries

The former Lost star will play Theranos CEO Sunny Balwani in the drama that will tell the ruinous story of entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

TO Naveen Andrews was given the daunting task of playing the controversial character of Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani in The Dropout, the Hulu miniseries that will tell the rise and fall of the young disgraced businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes. The actor, who was most famous for his role as Sayid Jarrah in Lost but later also appreciated in Sense8 of Netflix, will flank Amanda Seyfried, chosen for the role of Holmes.

The true story of Elizabeth Holmes and the plot of The Dropout

Led by the showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout is based on an ABC News podcast of the same name to tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes who, at just 19, founded the (alleged) revolutionary company in 2003 Theranos. Having reached a value of about 10 billion dollars in a few years, the company – which promised to develop state-of-the-art technologies in the health sector such as minimally invasive and more precise blood tests – made Holmes the new enfant prodige of Silicon Valley, at least until a huge scandal broke out. In fact, it was found that the technologies developed by the company did not deliver on their promises and that many of the claims made by CEO and CEO Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani to investors were false. Balwani was a business partner and also a secret fiancé of Elizabeth Holmes and followed the whole parable of Theranos firsthand. Accused of computer fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, both Holmes and Balwani faced trial. The former entrepreneur has pleaded not guilty but faces up to 20 years in prison.

The series, which wants to tell an incredible story of ambition and fame that ended incredibly badly, will retrace the rise and ruinous collapse of Theranos trying to answer a specific question: how did the youngest billionaire in the world lose everything in the blink of an eye? Filming, as reported by Deadline, should start early next summer.