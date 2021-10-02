News

Naveen Andrews joins Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu series The Dropout

Posted on
From the island of Lost to the jungle of American entrepreneurship, Naveen Andrews joins the cast of the Hulu series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried.

The Lost star Naveen Andrews will join Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, which tells the story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Naveen Andrews in a scene from the Sundown episode of Lost

Naveen Andrews in a scene from the Sundown episode of Lost

As the Hollywood Reporter announces, Amanda Seyfried will star in the ABC News podcast-based series focusing on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who raised hundreds of millions by founding her biotech company and quickly becoming one of America’s most celebrated female entrepreneurs. After the rise, however, the fall came when the truth was revealed that the test machine promoted by the company was not working. Charged with fraud, Elizabeth Holmes and her former Chief Operating Officer have received nine counts of telephone fraud and two counts of conspiracy to telephone fraud for distributing falsified blood test results to consumers. Naveen Andrews will play Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ business partner and her secret boyfriend.

The Dropout is signed by New Girl creator and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who will also executive produce the project alongside Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn, with Amanda Seyfried serving as producer.


News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
