Navigator, is it really over? Because this time it’s different

In the new Budget Law there is no place for the figure of navigator. After the extension last April (expiring on 31 December 2021) and the promise of a regularization, the role of the navigator is retired.

In their place, the private agencies, who will take care of finding the most appropriate job for the beneficiary of the Basic income in exchange for an incentive. On the one hand this should motivate research agencies, but on the other hand, the problem of the “least employable” audience, who are the majority of the users of the measure, could arise.

This time, unless amendments are tabled, the figure of the navigator is doomed to disappear. The association of navigators wonders if the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, you want to take the responsibility of leaving 2,500 graduated and experienced operators at home.

Goodbye to navigators? The professional figure is not present in the Budget Law

Next to the people who requested the Citizenship Income there should have been the figure of the navigator, who arrived late with respect to the first payments. As we know, after two years of shutdown due to the pandemic, the navigator did not always work properly.

Thus, in the latest version of the budget maneuver, the extension for navigators is not mentioned. The contract was expiring (December 31, 2021) but, after the extension last April, the cancellation of the figure was not discussed, but rather about an insertion in the regional employment centers. For now, however, there are no updates to this effect.

In commenting on the government’s decision, there are those who point out that it could be difficult to satisfy citizens’ requests. According to the new structure of the Basic income the employable will have to report to an employment center every month to look for work. It will be possible to summon 600 thousand people per month with 2,500 fewer operators?

Navigator outside, inside proven agencies: what the Budget Law says

In Budget Law 2022 there is no extension for the navigators, in their place a lot of space is left for private agencies who, as we read, will take care of finding the right job for the recipient of the Citizenship Income.

The draft states that the employment agencies registered in the register and authorized byAnpal (National Agency for Active Labor Policies) will be able to “carry out mediation activities between supply and demand of work“Next to the Employment Centers.

According to Renato Brunetta, Minister of Public Administration, private agencies will have every interest in finding work for the beneficiaries “for the satisfaction of business customers“. The text of the maneuver states that for each person hired following specific mediation activities, the private agency is granted 20% of the incentive envisaged for the employer.

So more than the “satisfaction” to push private agencies would be the I earn. In this regard, the Association of Navigators is doubtful and thinks that the agencies will only deal with those easily employable people with whom to obtain a profit.

While, remember Antonio Lenzi co-founder of ANNA (National Navigator Association) 72% of RdC recipients have eighth grade and have been away from the world of work for at least 5 years. In short, the association says, the agencies may not be so interested.

Will the navigators be saved?

At the moment it seems that the navigator figure will not be saved, but the association is confident and believes that changes will be made.

The spokesperson Antonio Lenzi he has declared: “we are convinced that in the end there will be an amendment“. This certainty or hope is given by the fact that they know the suffering of the Employment Centers that are experiencing a shortage of personnel and from 2022, without a navigator, even more.

Furthermore, Lenzi points out that it would not be the best of publicity for the Minister of Labor and for the Government to put the elimination of 2,500 jobs instead of increasing them, perhaps inserting them in the employment centers as had been promised.