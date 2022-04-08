Navy investigates ship capsized in La Romana

The Dominican Republic Navy ordered a thorough investigation of the boat that capsized in costs of La Romana, causing the death of at least four people this same day.

The agency reported that, during a routine patrol, agents of the institution noticed a boat that had capsized near the La Pared area, under unknown circumstances.

He pointed out that they proceeded to carry out a rescue operation, recovering four bodies of unknown generals, for the time being.

Earlier, the general manager of the Fire Department of Caleta, Juandri Ruizhandled the presumption of a total of seven people in the boatbut that only four bodies could be recovered, three women and one man.

The bodies were transferred to the morgue of the Arístides Fiallo Hospital, in The Roman. During the search operation, the prosecutor Víctor Henríquez, the legal doctor Benito Kelly and the governor Jacqueline Fernández were present.

More operational

The naval institution also reported that it dismantled three illegal trips separately, arresting 115 people, who tried to travel to Puerto Rico in a yola, departing from the beaches of La Vacama, Bávaro and Dominicus, province of La Altagracia, as well as in the area of ​​El Naranjo, in Los Haitises.

Among the 115 detainees there are 90 Dominicans, 13 Haitians and 12 Uzbeksrefers the institutional note.

The organization highlighted that, due to their intelligence work, 63 people, 40 men and 23 women, were detained in the El Naranjo area of ​​Los Haitises, where a boat of clandestine manufacture of approximately 40 feet in length with two outboard motors of 50 and 40 HP and 7 jugs of fuel, who intended to travel illegally to Puerto Rico.

In the first operation, a boat 26 feet long, blue and white, Chanchi type, and 24 life jackets and 10 full jugs with a capacity of 18 gallons each were seized.

In the second arrest that occurred on Dominicus beach, 16 people were arrested, of which 12 are Uzbeks, who were seized three cell phones, a GPS and the boat of clandestine manufacture.

While another 36 people were intercepted on the high seas by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and handed over to the Aldebarán Coast Guard GC-104, ARD and the Shaila LI-158 Interceptor Boat, ARD, being transferred to the Juanillo outpost, ARD, Higüey, for research.

The Navy reiterates its call to all citizens to “not be fooled by unscrupulous people who organize this kind of illegal trips, and who put their lives and the tranquility of their families at risk, using fragile boats that do not meet the minimum standards. security to withstand the onslaught of the sea, or inclement weather.