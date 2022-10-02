Navy rescues 4 people in María Trinidad Sánchez and maintains active search protocol

A small boat that was on a beach of María Trinidad Sánchez turned while transporting an alleged excursion.

According to the information offered by the Dominican Republic Navy, the incident occurred in the early hours of this Saturday morning and so far four people have been rescued alive, who were transferred to a nearby hospital in order to to receive local medical care.

They explain that they maintain, together with the Air Force of the Dominican Republic (FARD) and other authorities, the active search protocol. They stated that they have the help of fishermen in the area, with the intention of finding the rest of the crew.

The information offered so far by the authorities does not specify how many people were on board the boat.

“This institution has started the process of investigating the place, in order to determine the real causes of this accident and we will keep the entire society informed permanently, through the official communication media and platforms of our institution,” indicates the communication of the Navy.