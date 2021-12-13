navy trouser suit and kimono dress



Letizia of Spain, navy suit and red kimono dress

Letizia of Spain she left for her one-day state trip to Senegal. La Reina landed at Dakar airport wearing a classy navy blue trouser suit that we all should have in the closet. A practical and refined working girl outfit that solves any occasion. While at the change of look she opted for an extremely feminine kimono dress.

Letizia of Spain, tour in Senegal

Letizia of Spain left for Senegal on Sunday 12 December and will remain in Africa for only 24 hours, according to what was announced on her agenda. The purpose of the tour is to promote the Spanish language around the world. Waiting for her at the airport is First Lady Marie Faye Sall in a sparkling red dress and other important political figures of the country.

Donna Letizia was honored with a bouquet of flowers, given to her by a 12-year-old girl who particularly distinguished herself in her studies. The Queen’s arrival has been documented on the Twitter profile of the Royal House.

Letizia di Spagna, the suit by Hugo Boss

After the black and white outfit, Reina chose a navy blue trouser suit by Hugo Boss, with a shiny, almost velvety fabric. It is a suit with single-breasted blazer with gold buttons on the cuffs and cigarette trousers that he combined with blue suede pumps, by Magrit. Under the jacket you can see a simple white crew neck t-shirt. While as jewelry, she opted for a pair of geometric diamond earrings from Gold & Roses.

Letizia of Spain, the kimono dress by Adolfo Domínguez

If for her arrival in Dakar Felipe’s wife showed off a practical as well as elegant look, for the inauguration of the first Cervantes Institute in Africa she definitely changed her style, choosing a more formal and bon ton outfit.

Taking off the pants, Letizia of Spain wore a kimono dress, red-orange with small pink flowers. The dress is inspired by the traditional Japanese dress with a robe closure and fabric sash belt, wide sleeves and a 3/4 skirt. The model is signed Adolfo Domínguez. The Queen made her debut with this dress in 2018, and then brought it back in 2019.

This time she coordinated it with pastel pink suede shoes by Lodi. And she chose to pull her hair up into a high, ultra chic ponytail.