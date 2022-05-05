Nawaiam, the video game that helps in a hiring process – Video games – Technology

The processes for selecting personnel are generally very similar. Companies follow a regular conduct in a generalized way with which they test different aptitudes of people and, even, the tests end up being repetitive for the applicants.

Thinking about this, Horacio Llovet and Javier Krawicki created Nawaiam, a video game in which people can define their skills by playing through different challenges in which they must save the world from a natural catastrophe.

With this process, they generate a behavioral profile so that employers can learn more about the talent. Gamification as a methodology allows people to be more spontaneous and genuine when playing.

The help of artificial intelligence (AI) generates that Nawaiam can detect natural abilities among candidates and can also measure their ability to adapt to certain jobs, it is developed by expert professionals in human resources, dedicated to the disruption of the employment sector.

People who were involved in technological projects such as Primer Laburo in Argentina and TuPimeraPega in Chile, launched in 2014, which provided important experience in the field of human resources for propose a new initiative that includes technology in such a traditional field.

These projects have received several awards in recent years, such as the first place in the HR Communications category of the Latin American Excellence Awards in 2017, a prize in the human development and social inclusion category of the Green Latin America Awards in 2016 and 2017, recognition by AT&T as one of the three best innovation and technology platforms for social purposes in 2017, awards in the 2nd edition of the internationalization program for Argentine startups Accelerate Spain and the International Award for Excellence in Youth Employment, awarded by King Felipe VI of Spain, in 2018.

This is how Nawaiam works

The video game is based on the Disc theory, a methodology created by dr. William Marston classifying people’s behavior into four different types: Dominance (D), Influence (I), Stability (S), and Compliance (C).

With technology, in just 15 minutes of play, the technology of this tool can manage to define a behavior profile that allows knowing more about the talent of the people and with this it is possible to generate a saving of 30 percent in the operating costs of the RR processes. H H.

In terms of results, according to company figures, 89 percent of users identify with the results obtained, and this type of initiative generates a 31 percent improvement in attracting young talent.

This tool was launched in Spain at the beginning of 2020, and is currently present in six countries (Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Colombia and Paraguay), and companies such as Coca-Cola, Twitch, Movistar, McDonald’s, Epson, Bimbo and Bridgestone already use this video game for the selection of their personnel.

Currently, it is available in several languages, such as Spanish, Portuguese and English, and has been well received as it offers real-time data on the user’s professional profile and can contain data for future selection processes.

In the game you do not win or lose, there are no bad or good profiles, there are different profiles, and what it is going to say is what is the appropriate approach to work

Horacio Llovet indicated in an interview with EL TIEMPO that the idea of ​​​​promoting this type of technology is to generate labor awareness when participating in selection processes and that abilities shine when it comes to holding a position. “In the game you don’t win or lose, there are no bad or good profiles, there are different profiles, and what it is going to say is what is the appropriate approach to perform at work,” said the co-founder.

The Nawaiam Dashboard allows compatibility ladders to be made between people, specific skills and jobs, previously defined by the organization.

With this, it is possible to more effectively manage and develop the selection of human talent.

Its technology also manages to filter and manage the data so that it conforms to a defined process, giving companies the opportunity to customize and adjust the platform according to the needs of their search, which is why it has embraced the new work modalities that have arrived with the pandemic.

Lina Hernandez Serrano

Technosphere Writing