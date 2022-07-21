Nawell Madani shocks viewers of “Marrakech du rire” with a joke about Rihanna and domestic violence!

M6 broadcast this Tuesday, July 19, the 2022 edition of Marrakech du rire. The opportunity for the faithful to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this annual meeting but above all to find Jamel Debbouze and all his comedian friends, including Kad Merad, Elie Semoun, Waly Dia, Camille Lellouche or even Nawell Madani.

Moreover, the most beautiful of the Belgians made a joke which was not very well received by viewers and Internet users. A joke about domestic violence which earned him today to be at the heart of a tornado of criticism on Twitter.

Nawell Madani wanted to settle accounts on the Badi Palace stage with the men who, in the middle of the night, wake up their better half for a report. “‘Sleep, I’ll take care of everything’…Isn’t that a rapist’s phrase?” she notably launched.

Then, the comedian remembered the Oscars evening in which she participated with her companion who was part of the Les Miserables project. During the after party, she explained that she saw a woman approaching her man: a certain Rihanna. “I’m not Chris Brown huh, a potato and you don’t sing anymore”she then launched.

It was this sentence that set fire to the powder and triggered a wave of indignation on Twitter. We reveal to you below, the shocked reactions of those who did not really laugh following his declarations:

